Himachal Rain News Live Updates: More than 50 people are reported missing in Shimla, Mandi and Kullu districts due to the incidents of cloudbursts in the state of Himachal Pradesh.
Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu said that rescue and relief operations are ongoing.
"Very sad news has been received about more than 50 people missing due to a cloudburst in Rampur tehsil of Shimla, Padhar tehsil of Mandi district and Jaon, Nirmand villages of Kullu. Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Police, Home Guard and Fire Services are engaged in relief, search and rescue operations. The local administration has been instructed to carry out relief and rescue operations smoothly. I am in touch with the officials and monitoring the relief and rescue operations. The state government is committed to providing all possible assistance," the Chief Minister said in a post.
Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda asked all BJP cadres to work towards the rescue and relief of people hit by the cloudburst.
A statement from the Health Minister's office said, "On the sad news of huge losses and disruption of life due to cloudburst in various areas of Himachal Pradesh, Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda spoke to Himachal Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu and assured all possible help from the central government. The BJP President JP Nadda, also spoke to former CM and LoP in the Himachal assembly, Jairam Thakur and the BJP State President and directed all BJP workers to engage in relief work."
Himachal Rain News Live: Amit Shah speaks to CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, assures help
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and took stock of the situation arising due to the cloudburst in the state, and assured him of all help from the Centre.
At least three people were killed and about 40 went missing after two separate incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydro power projects damaged, officials said.
A home ministry official said Shah assured Sukhu that the central government will extend all help, including deployment of teams of the National Disaster Response Force, for rescue and relief operations.
Himachal Rain News Live: Orange alert issued
The regional meteorological office has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in isolated areas across all districts of Himachal Pradesh, except for Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti today.
The weather office also cautioned about the risk of landslides and flash floods in susceptible areas of Kullu, Solan, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Kinnaur districts. They also warned of potential damage to crops, plantations, fragile structures, and unpaved houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying regions.
Himachal Rain News Live: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu holds meeting with officials
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu holds meeting with officials regarding search and rescue operations in the Samej Khad of Rampur area in Shimla district where more than 50 people are missing and 2 bodies have been recovered so far after a cloudburst.
Himachal Rain News Live: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, says ‘state government is committed to providing all possible assistance’
Himachal Rain News Live: Cloudburst at Samagh Khud leaves two people dead and 28 others missing
Himachal Rain News Live: A separate incident of cloudburst at Samagh Khud (Nallah) in Rampur division of Shimla district left two people dead and nearly 28 people missing, said Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, reported PTI.
Himachal Rain News Live: Health Minister JP Nadda assures HP off all help
Himachal Rain News Live: As more than thirty people went missing in separate incidents of flash floods, cloud burst due to rains in Himachal Pradesh, Health Minister JP Nadda assured state of all help.
Himachal rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall flash floods wreak havoc in the state
Himachal Rains LIVE Updates: More than 21 people went missing and 2 people died due to heavy rainfall and flash floods and cloudburst incidents in the state.