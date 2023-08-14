Himachal Rains: Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, killing 22 people, nine of whom were buried underneath the rubble of a collapsed temple and some houses in two Shimla localities.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst. Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, said police.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the site of the landslide in the rain-affected Summer Hill area of Shimla to assess the situation. All schools and colleges in the state were closed on Monday.

Here's a 10-point update on Himachal rains

1) The river is flowing at a high volume along the road leading to Prashar Lake in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

2) A temple reportedly collapsed due to a massive landslide in Shimla's Summer Hill earlier today. Several people are feared trapped under the debris.

3) Predicting further spells of rains, regional weather department in Himachal Pradesh has issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi among others for Monday.

4) State disaster management authorities have also issued a public appeal urging citizens to share information about any incident and for people to come together and extend help to those affected by the rainfall havoc.

5) The National Highway-5 from Parwanoo to Solan has been blocked intermittently due to rock, mudslides and landslides following heavy rainfall in the state.

6) According to an official statement by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Solan Manmohan Sharma, "Due to incessant rainfall, the National Highway-5 from Parwanoo to Solan is blocked intermittently at Chakki Mod point due to rock, mudslides and landslides at the site."

7) However the restoration work is going on continuously and an alternative traffic management plan has been circulated to the general public so that seamless traffic movement can be assured, the statement added.

8) CM Sukhu has sent his condolences on the death of seven people in the cloudburst at Jadon village in Solan district.

9) A rescue operation is currently in progress following the collapse of a temple due to a significant landslide in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh earlier today.

10) “Let's come together and extend help to those affected by the rainfall havoc. Your support can make a significant difference. Please share information on the following: 91 94594 55841, 9459461361, 91 94594 57046, and 91 94183 53814," the officials.

(With inputs from agencies)