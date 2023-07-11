In the wake of continuous downpour and swollen rivers washing away homes and bridges, IMD has issued red alert for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Other than this, the weather forecast agency has issued flash flood warning for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours.

Other than keeing seven districts on red alert, IMD has issued orange alert for Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. "A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours," said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday. Also Read: Uttarakhand rain updates: IMD forecasts intense rains for next three days

Himachal Pradesh: 12 major bridges have been damaged, 20 people died in past 48 hours

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur on Monday said the state recorded unprecedented rains in past few days. He also added that the state had never seen such rain in its history. Jairam Thakur, who is also the current leader of opposition said that he is worried about the loss of lives and damage to public infrastructure.

It is worth noting that the state's twelve major bridges have been collapsed till now because of rains.

"We never saw such a situation in the past several years. I am very concerned over the prevailing situation in the state. Several big and small rivers are in spate and if the situation persists over the next few days, there could be further damage," he said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday also said that the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years. PM Modi on Monday, took a note of the situation of the state from Himachal CM and assured of full support.

Due to rains, many parts of the state have witnessed severe damage of land and property and loss of lives. There have been instances of landslides, power cut, road blocks, and bridges washing away due to swollen rivers. Till now, around 20 people have died because of heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours.

Because of heavy rainfall, tourists have been stranded in parts of the hill-state, with the loss of infrastructure. THe state has incurred a loss of ₹3,000 crore and Rs. 4,000 crore.