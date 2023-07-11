Himachal Pradesh: 12 major bridges have been damaged, 20 people died in past 48 hours

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jairam Thakur on Monday said the state recorded unprecedented rains in past few days. He also added that the state had never seen such rain in its history. Jairam Thakur, who is also the current leader of opposition said that he is worried about the loss of lives and damage to public infrastructure.