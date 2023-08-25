Himachal rain update: Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbursts and flash floods which has caused a significant damage in the hilly State. Himachal Pradesh saw three major spells of heavy rains this monsoon. The first on July 9 and 10 led to large-scale destruction in Mandi and Kullu districts. Shimla and Solan districts were hit during the second spell on August 14 and 15 and Shimla city suffered heavy damage in the third spell on Tuesday night. CM Chief Minister Sukhu on Thursday claimed that the state has suffered losses of ₹12,000 crore so far.

Here are Top updates you need to know: -Heavy rains on Wednesday led to 13 deaths in Himachal Pradesh in 24 hours with the death toll mounting to 361 since June 24 in the state as per data available with the state disaster management officials as reported by ANI. -Rains also led to water logging in the new OPD block of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

-Several houses collapsed after a massive landslide struck Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, the video of which went viral on social media.

-For today, i.e. on 25 August, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the state, the weather office also said that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of some districts across the state.

-IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma told news agency ANI that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the districts of Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra. “There is a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the districts of Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Bilaspur and Kangra. We have issued a yellow alert for 24 and 25 August.…" he said.

-Speaking about the last 24 hours, he added 154 mm of rainfall was recorded in Joginder Nagar, 136 mm in Palampur, and 70 mm in Sirmaur. In Shimla city, 80 mm of rain was recorded in the last 24 hours.

-Giving futher predictions, he said, “From 26 August, the weather will change. Districts of plains and middle areas will receive light to moderate rains... From 26 to 30 August, the activity will reduce."

-The Himachal Pradesh administration has taken a slew of measures in view of the yellow alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.

-A total of 30 routes including Mandi, Kullu and Dharmshala have been suspended owing to heavy rains in the state, according to an order from the state transport department.

-Himachal Pradesh HC has postponed the Screening Test for the post of Driver on the Establishment of District Judiciary owing to "hostile weather conditions" in the state. "The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has postponed the Screening Test for the post of Driver on the Establishment of District Judiciary, which was scheduled to be held on 27.08.2023, at 11:00 AM to 01:00 PM, due to hostile weather conditions in the State of Himachal Pradesh. The next date of the Screening Test will be informed later on," a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh read.

-In another incident, the 14th battalion of the NDRF rescued 51 stranded people from Shehnu Gouni village and Kholanala Panchayat in Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh. Cloud burst incidents took place at Gram Panchayat Kholanal, near Hanogi Mata Temple in Mandi district and 300 people were stranded or trapped in the incident.

-On Thursday, the Mandi district administration sent a consignment of food items and medicines to a remote area of the district with the help of an Air Force helicopter. On the first flight, 55 kits of 15 kg each of food items and three boxes of medicines were sent. Each kit of food items contains flour, rice, two kinds of pulses, oil and spices. The chopper took off with material from Kangnidhar of Mandi. Relief material was also sent to Karthach village. Another flight has been scheduled to transport relief material to two other places in the state.

-Geologist Atul Sharma Explaining has explained the causes of the devastation caused in Himachal Pradesh. He said that whenever heavy rainfall occurs, the top layer of soil loosens its grip and trees and buildings fall, adding that due to incessant downpour and human intervention, the state has not been able to deal with the Himalayas sensitively, as reported by ANI.

-In a conversation, Geologist Atul Sharma from the Geological Wing of the Himachal Pradesh government said, "The Indian plate is consistently moving, underthrusting the Eurasian plate...Due to incessant rainfalls and human intervention, we are not able to deal with the Himalayas sensitively. The prolonged rainfalls have played a major role...The unavailability of mining permissions in that area is one of the main reasons for this havoc," as quoted by ANI.

-He further expressed concern of the trees that were aged above 100 years in Shimla. Whenever heavy rains occur the top layer of soil loosens its grip leading to the fall of trees and buildings therewith, he added.

-He also added that Deodar trees need to be cut after 20-25 years, adding that, they have not given permission to cut down deodar trees in Shimla, it led to the trees falling down along with buildings. "Deodar trees need to be cut after 20-25 years, this is because, in comparison to other trees, its hold over trees is less. However, we did not have permission to cut them. Some of these trees were aged above 100 years...Whenever heavy rains occur the top layer of soil loosens its grip leading to the fall of trees and buildings therewith," he explained.

(With inputs from ANI)