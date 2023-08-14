Himachal Rains: 20 feared buried in Shimla landslides, rescue op underway

Himachal Rains: 20 feared buried in Shimla landslides, rescue op underway1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Himachal Rains: Around 20 feared buried in landslides in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh; cloudburst kills 7 in Solan village.
Himachal Rains: Around 20 feared buried in landslides in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh; cloudburst kills 7 in Solan village.
Himachal Rains: Around 20 people feared buried in two incidents of landslide in the capital city ‘Shimla’ of Himachal Pradesh, said Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi on Monday, adding that the rescue operation is still underway to take out people trapped under the debris.
Himachal Rains: Around 20 people feared buried in two incidents of landslide in the capital city ‘Shimla’ of Himachal Pradesh, said Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi on Monday, adding that the rescue operation is still underway to take out people trapped under the debris.
“15 to 20 people feared buried in two incidents of landslide in Shimla, rescue operations underway," Negi said as quoted by the news agency PTI.
“15 to 20 people feared buried in two incidents of landslide in Shimla, rescue operations underway," Negi said as quoted by the news agency PTI.
In Solan, a cloudburst in Jadon village left seven members of a family dead, according to police officials. The incident has resulted in the washing away of two houses and a cowshed due to the intense and sudden release of rainwater.
In Solan, a cloudburst in Jadon village left seven members of a family dead, according to police officials. The incident has resulted in the washing away of two houses and a cowshed due to the intense and sudden release of rainwater.
Furthermore, three individuals are reported as missing, while five people were successfully rescued from the aftermath of the disaster.
Furthermore, three individuals are reported as missing, while five people were successfully rescued from the aftermath of the disaster.
“Five people died, three missing and five were rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kandaghat, Siddhartha Acharya.
“Five people died, three missing and five were rescued after an incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kandaghat, Siddhartha Acharya.
Continuous heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, resulting in road closures and widespread damage. The Shimla-Chandigarh road has been shut down for buses and trucks due to the weather conditions.
Continuous heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, resulting in road closures and widespread damage. The Shimla-Chandigarh road has been shut down for buses and trucks due to the weather conditions.
A temple has been hit by landslides, which has raised concerns about the safety of nearby buildings. This incident has left several people stranded stated Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the Superintendent of Police in Shimla.
A temple has been hit by landslides, which has raised concerns about the safety of nearby buildings. This incident has left several people stranded stated Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, the Superintendent of Police in Shimla.
In response to the relentless rainfall, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the closure of all schools and colleges on August 13 in the state until August 14.
In response to the relentless rainfall, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the closure of all schools and colleges on August 13 in the state until August 14.
The Himachal CMO expressed deep sorrow upon hearing about the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District, which resulted in the loss of 7 lives. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who are grieving.
The Himachal CMO expressed deep sorrow upon hearing about the tragic cloud burst incident at Village Jadon, Dhawla Sub-Tehsil in Solan District, which resulted in the loss of 7 lives. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the families who are grieving.
The ongoing landslides have also inflicted damage on agricultural land and homes in villages such as Ghomu and Jawali in the Sarkaghat area of Mandi district, Mandi SP Soumya Sambsivan who visited the affected areas said as reported by PTI.
The ongoing landslides have also inflicted damage on agricultural land and homes in villages such as Ghomu and Jawali in the Sarkaghat area of Mandi district, Mandi SP Soumya Sambsivan who visited the affected areas said as reported by PTI.
Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, Himachal Pradesh has suffered significant losses amounting to ₹7,020 crore ($945 million) and reported 257 deaths from rain-related incidents and road accidents.
Since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, Himachal Pradesh has suffered significant losses amounting to ₹7,020 crore ($945 million) and reported 257 deaths from rain-related incidents and road accidents.