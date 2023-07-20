Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing record monsoon rains which led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic. The death toll in the hilly state due to rains, floods and landslides has crossed 130 in the last 26 days with five new deaths reported on Wednesday.

“With five deaths today since monsoon has been active in Himachal Pradesh, 130 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh. 12 people are still missing in the state. 153 people have been injured," Jagat Singh Negi said.

Here are the Top Updates on Himachal rains:

-The revenue minister added that the number of houses that have been damaged has reached 572.

-The number of houses that have been partially damaged is 4703 while 148 shops have been damaged, 1286 cowsheds have been broken in the hilly state, he said.

-While confirming the data the Revenue Minister said that the rain fury continues in the state and the government is on alert.

-He also added that two teams of officials from the Union government are in the state and they have started evaluating the flood and rain losses in Solan and Mandi districts of the state.

-According to the latest data from State Disaster Management Authority, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a loss of ₹4808.79 crore so far. The state has reported 61 cases of landslides and 44 cases of flash floods so far this monsoon.

The Revenue Minister said that two teams have been sent from the Center to take stock of the damages caused by monsoon in Himachal Pradesh.

The first team will go from Mandi to Manali while the the second team which has conducted its assessment in the Solan district includes four officers from the central government.

“Both the teams will visit Himachal Pradesh from July 19 to 21 to assess the damage and on the final day, they will hold a meeting with the state Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Only after evaluation of these teams from the Center, it can be ascertained how many crores have been lost in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon," Jagat Singh Negi said.

-Jagat Singh Negi who is also the Horticulture minister visited Shimla's Bhattakufar fruit market on Wednesday. Negi said that the fruit market was declared unsafe in 2020. He said that shops have been set up by the traders in the parking area and it was also inspected. Negi added that the state government has sent a technical team to inspect the market. Following its report, the fruit market will be allowed for operation.

-He also said that it will be ensured that roads are in proper condition for the farmers to take their crops to the market.

-Meanwhile, the BJP legislators have decided to give one month's salary to the disaster relief fund.

(With inputs from ANI)