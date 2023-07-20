Himachal rains: Death toll reaches 130, Central teams conduct evaluation. Check top updates here2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh has experienced heavy monsoon rains, resulting in flooding, landslides, and numerous casualties. The death toll has surpassed 130, with 12 people still missing. The state has suffered significant damage, including the destruction of houses, shops, and cowsheds.
Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing record monsoon rains which led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic. The death toll in the hilly state due to rains, floods and landslides has crossed 130 in the last 26 days with five new deaths reported on Wednesday.
