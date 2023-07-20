-Jagat Singh Negi who is also the Horticulture minister visited Shimla's Bhattakufar fruit market on Wednesday. Negi said that the fruit market was declared unsafe in 2020. He said that shops have been set up by the traders in the parking area and it was also inspected. Negi added that the state government has sent a technical team to inspect the market. Following its report, the fruit market will be allowed for operation.