Himachal Rains: Death toll rises to 50, extremely heavy rainfall predicted for tomorrow

 1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:21 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rains in nine out of 12 districts of the state, barring Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, and issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.

A view shows debris after a landslide following torrential rain in Mandi in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh (REUTERS)Premium
A view shows debris after a landslide following torrential rain in Mandi in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh (REUTERS)

Destruction ravaged the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh as over 50 people lost their lives, and dozens more were feared missing after intense rains caused floods and landslides. “Over 50 people have lost their lives in the state in last 24 hours." Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed. 

“Over 20 people are still trapped, the death toll can also increase. Search and rescue operation is underway. We have taken the decision not to organise any cultural program on the occasion of Independence Day." he said. 

“President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP chief JP Nadda, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi have called to provide all possible help to the state government," the CM added.

Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rains in nine out of 12 districts of the state, barring Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, on Monday and issued a yellow warning for Tuesday.

Fourteen bodies were recovered from the sites of two landslides in Shimla, and officials feared there could be more people trapped under the debris of the Shiva temple in Summer Hill area. 

According to PTI report, nineteen people died in rain-related incidents in Mandi district.

All schools and colleges in the state were closed on Monday. According to the state emergency operation centre, 621 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

While India waits to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has been struck by landslides, flash floods owing to extreme heavy incessant rainfall

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Meanwhile, the state government informed that the movement of trains between Kandaghat-Shimla is cancelled.

"Kalka-Shimla railway track at km 92/6-92/7 between Jutogh & Summer Hill railway stations is washed away after landslide hit Shimla's Summer Hill area. The movement of trains between Kandaghat-Shimla is cancelled", the government said in a release.

Earlier today, seven people died after the cloudburst at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. Two houses and one cowshed also got washed away in the incident.

(With agency inputs)

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:26 PM IST
