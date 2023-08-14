Himachal Rains: Death toll rises to 50, extremely heavy rainfall predicted for tomorrow1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:21 PM IST
Indian Metrological Department (IMD) predicted extremely heavy rains in nine out of 12 districts of the state, barring Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti, and issued a yellow alert for Tuesday.
Destruction ravaged the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh as over 50 people lost their lives, and dozens more were feared missing after intense rains caused floods and landslides. “Over 50 people have lost their lives in the state in last 24 hours." Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu informed.