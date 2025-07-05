Himachal rains: Death toll surges to 75, IMD issues red alert amid large-scale destruction

Amid intense rainfall causing flash floods in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the death toll in the state has risen to 75, including 45 rain-related fatalities. According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), these fatalities occurred in the period from June 20 to July 4, 2025, which showed large-scale destruction across the hill state.

Among the total deaths, 30 people died from road accidents, electrocution, and a gas explosion.

A total of 288 people have been injured, and extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property has pushed the estimated losses to ₹541.09 crore, the SEOC said.

Additionally, thousands of hectares of horticultural and agricultural land have been damaged, although a full assessment is still underway.

Meanwhile, the state government announced ex-gratia payments for the deceased, while the state government continues relief efforts in affected districts.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast As the weather department has forecast more heavy rainfall, emergency services remain on high alert in the state.

The MeT office has issued a ‘red alert’ for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts on Sunday.

An ‘orange’ warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places was issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla and Kullu districts.

The weather department has also warned of possible landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and damage to vulnerable structures, crops, and essential services.

Local authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone and low-lying areas to remain vigilant and follow advisories issued by district administrations.

Mandi district witnessed the maximum damage, with 10 incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides on Tuesday.

14 people lost their lives and thirty-one are reported missing in the district.

“Entire households were swept away, cattle perished, and roads, water supply lines, communication networks, and electricity infrastructure were badly damaged. Locals reported immense hardship, with many struggling to find food and shelter after losing everything in the sudden deluge,” DC Mandi Apoorv Devgan said.