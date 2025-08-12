Himachal Rains: Heavy downpour in Shimla; 316 roads, National Highway shut as IMD issues orange alert for some districts

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains hit Shimla on August 12, while the administration shut down one national highway and 316 roads in the state as India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange warning for heavy to very heavy rain at numerous places in three to five districts till Thursday, PTI reported.

The ongoing monsoon season killed 219 comprising 112 fatalities related to rain incidents like landslides, drowning, flash floods, lightning strikes and electrocutions, whereas 107 deaths occurred in road accidents, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said, according to ANI.

The consolidated report covering the timeframe from June 20 to August 9 reveals that persistent rainfall has led to significant destruction of government and private assets, livestock, agricultural fields, and vital infrastructure throughout the state. The overall estimated damages have surpassed ₹1,98,881 lakh.

Among all regions, Mandi district has been the most severely impacted in terms of casualties and structural destruction, recording 23 rain-related fatalities and damages valued at over ₹1,164 lakh. Kangra is close behind, reporting the highest number of such deaths at 25, while Chamba documented nine, and both Kullu and Hamirpur accounted for 10 each.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 315 individuals have sustained injuries this season. The toll on livestock includes 876 animal deaths, with over 25,700 poultry birds among them. The structural damage consists of 262 houses completely destroyed and 240 partially damaged.

Additionally, there have been more than 1,900 instances of water supply systems being disrupted, alongside significant losses across sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, electricity, transportation, healthcare, and education infrastructure.

Officials have advised residents to remain vigilant, cautioning that the expected heavy rainfall in the coming days could further deteriorate conditions in many districts.

Mandi ‘worst-hit’ in road-connectivity District-wise reports from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) reveal that Mandi is the "worst-hit" when it comes to connectivity of roads, with 214 routes obstructed after which Kullu with 91.

Kullu also saw the maximum number of power outages, with 50 DTRs hit, while Mandi witnessed the "largest hit" to water supply infrastructure, with 367 schemes disrupted.

A senior official from the State Disaster Management Authority earlier mentioned, “The scale of damage this monsoon has been unprecedented. Restoration work is being carried out round the clock, but people are advised to remain vigilant, especially in landslide-prone and riverbank areas.”