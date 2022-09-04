Himachal rains: IMD predicts downpour, flash floods for these districts

He said that Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra received 97.8 mm and Una received 50.9 mm and Palampur received 50.4 mm rain during the past 24 hours. He said that so far the monsoon rains are 7 per cent less in the state. Meanwhile, heavy rains triggered flash floods in Khanyara village of Dharamshala on Friday. The flash floods affected the normal life in the area. Several houses and shops were destroyed. Senior officials visited the village to assess the situation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}