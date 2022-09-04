Himachal rains: IMD predicts downpour, flash floods for these districts

Deputy director of IMD Himachal Pradesh Bui Lal said that during the past 24 hours most parts of the state received heavy rainfall and this will continue in the region.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next two days in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. These districts include Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu and the weather office has issued an alert in the state for heavy rain and flash floods in most parts of the state.
Deputy director of IMD Himachal Pradesh Bui Lal said that during the past 24 hours most parts of the state received heavy rainfall and this will continue in the region, according to news agency ANI report.
He said that Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra received 97.8 mm and Una received 50.9 mm and Palampur received 50.4 mm rain during the past 24 hours. He said that so far the monsoon rains are 7 per cent less in the state. Meanwhile, heavy rains triggered flash floods in Khanyara village of Dharamshala on Friday. The flash floods affected the normal life in the area. Several houses and shops were destroyed. Senior officials visited the village to assess the situation.
"Debris and destruction witnessed in wake of flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah in Khanyara village of Dharamshala. Heavy rains triggered a flash flood here. Shops and electricity transformers were swept away. The loss is still being estimated. But we are sure it is high," a local told ANI.
IMD issues rainfall alert for these states till September 6
An IMD bulletin has predicted generally cloudy sky with spells of light rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next few days. Along with Delhi, the weather office has also forecasted isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm and lightning over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya till September 6. Similar conditions will also prevail over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura till 4 September.
The IMD has issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
It predicted isolated heavy falls accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Chhattisgarh on 6 September, over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during 2- 5 September, and over Odisha on 5 and 6 September.
