The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh , while also predicting heavy rainfall. These districts include Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur.

“The IMD has issued an orange alert in Himachal Pradesh for heavy rains in several districts of the region over the course of the following 24 hours," said Deputy Director IMD Bui Lal on Saturday.

The weather office also stated that many areas of Himachal Pradesh received hefty downpours in the last 24 hours, with the Sirmaur district receiving 195 mm of rain, according to ANI reports.

Earlier, Kullu Deputy Commissioner on Saturday said that five crore rupees relief amount was provided to those affected by floods in the district.

“People who are affected by the heavy rainfall in the Kullu district are being provided with a relief amount by the government. People whose sources of income were affected along with their houses and shops are being procured the relief amount. Till now, 1,700 families have been affected by the floods. Most of the families were provided with ₹five crores of relief amount," said Ashutosh Garg, DCP, Kullu.

He added, “Still, the employees of the revenue department are on the field and distributing the relief amounts. Notably, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed massive financial and infrastructural losses due to the downpour."

In Himachal Pradesh, the incessant rainfall led to several landslides and flash floods. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in the past 75 years.

He also said that the loss incurred by the state due to the rain-induced damages could reach 8,000 crore rupees. The Chief Minister suggested there is a need for immediate financial relief from the Union Government.

"The central team has visited the state. We have demanded the pending 315 crore rupees of the 2022-23 disaster fund from the Union Government. The loss is estimated to be 8,000 Crore rupees. We are trying to restore the roads, electricity, and water supply in the region," CM Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said that Himachal was in need of immediate relief from the Union Government in this disaster situation. On the continuous heavy rain alert, he said teams are ready and the priority is to save the lives of the people.

(With ANI inputs)