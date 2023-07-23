Himachal rains: Kullu, Shimla, Solan among districts on orange alert today2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 09:24 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to landslides and flash floods. The state has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in 75 years, with estimated losses of 8,000 crore rupees.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in eight districts of Himachal Pradesh, while also predicting heavy rainfall. These districts include Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Bilaspur.
