Himachal Rains: Landslide blocks National Highway 205 near Bilaspur1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Himachal Rains: Landslide blocks NH 205 at Dakesh, 2 trucks & 1 LMV damaged. More than 200 roads are inaccessible. The death toll reaches 223. IMD issues orange alerts for 8 districts.
Himachal Rains: The National Highway 205 (NH 205) was blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district due to a landslide, the authorities said on Sunday, adding that two trucks and one light motor vehicle were damaged in the rain-related incident.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message