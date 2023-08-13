Himachal Rains: The National Highway 205 (NH 205) was blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district due to a landslide, the authorities said on Sunday, adding that two trucks and one light motor vehicle were damaged in the rain-related incident.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Himachal Pradesh Police said, “NH 205 totally blocked at Dakesh due to a landslide. Two trucks & one LMV were damaged. An alternate route is Darlamod to Beri via Kharsi ( single road)."

Government authorities have conveyed that more than 200 roads throughout the state remain inaccessible due to substantial rainfall and consequent occurrences of landslides, along with debris descending from the hills.

Heavy rainfall created havoc in Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and flash floods. A fresh landslide was reported from Bilaspur district on Saturday. The combined death toll from rains, floods, and landslides in the state has reached 223 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, according to ANI reports.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for eight districts in Himachal Pradesh.

“The rain is forecasted for most of the places. We have issued orange alerts of heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, and Una districts of the state," said Bui Lal, Deputy Director of IMD.

He further mentioned that within the last day, a significant amount of rain was observed across the Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts.

Officials have reported that the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of heavy rainfall, which has led to numerous landslides and falling debris incidents.

State Revenue and Horticulture Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, mentioned that both road restoration and electricity supply schemes are underway. He emphasized the active involvement of teams and officers on the ground to address the situation.



(With ANI inputs)