Himachal Rains: More than 60 people have lost their lives in the ongoing rain fury which triggered landslides, cloudbursts, and road blockages in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations are still underway at some places to save people trapped under debris.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a meeting with the high-powered committee on Tuesday for further intensification of disaster management efforts. All schools, colleges, and educational institutes are closed in the hill state today.

Here are the top updates on Himachal Pradesh rains

1) A massive landslide was reported in Shimla’s Summer Hill area on Wednesday, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the incident.

2) On Tuesday, around seven houses collapsed in Shimla’s Krishna Nagar area following a landslide. Some residents were feared trapped in the debris, and NDRF, SDRF, and state police personnel were leading the rescue operations.

3) CM Sukhu his government was fully committed to expediting restoration efforts on a priority basis, adding that about 400 out of a total of 1,220 blocked roads have been restored to their normal state.

4) On Monday, two landslides took place in Shimla, one at a Shiva temple in Summer Hill and the other at Fagli, which claimed 17 lives.

5) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh for the next four hours.

6) The Himachal Pradesh University in an order said that the teaching activities in the state University will be suspended till 19 August whereas University Library to be closed till 20th August.

7) “A Chinook helicopter of Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3-Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla today," the Indian Air Force informed.

8) "Due to the urban expansion of Shimla, torrential rains have led to the uprooting of more than 500 trees, posing potential challenges for local residents. To alleviate these concerns, the Forest Department was directed to swiftly and properly dispose of the fallen trees. Adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure efficient execution of this task," he said.

9) Since the onset of the monsoon season on 24 June, the hilly state suffered losses of ₹7,171 crore till 14 August, according to the state emergency operation center.

10) A total of 170 incidents of cloudburst and landslide have been reported in the state this monsoon season and about 9,600 houses partially or completely damaged.

(With inputs from agencies)