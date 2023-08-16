Himachal Rains: Landslides, cloudbursts claim over 60 lives; rescue ops underway | Top updates2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:58 AM IST
At least 60 died in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains triggering landslides, cloudbursts, and road blockages.
Himachal Rains: More than 60 people have lost their lives in the ongoing rain fury which triggered landslides, cloudbursts, and road blockages in various districts of Himachal Pradesh. Rescue operations are still underway at some places to save people trapped under debris.