Himachal rains: Monsoon affects tourism industry in the hilly state; 187 lives lost till now. Check top updates4 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:28 AM IST
The tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh has been badly hit due to heavy rains this year. The National Highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged at several places.
Himachal Pradesh rains: Himachal Pradesh have been witnessing havoc triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges amid heavy rain. Due to this, the tourism industry in the hilly state has been badly hit. The National Highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged in several places, news agency ANI has reported. Meanwhile, the monsoon has so far claimed 187 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.
