Himachal Pradesh rains: Himachal Pradesh have been witnessing havoc triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges amid heavy rain. Due to this, the tourism industry in the hilly state has been badly hit. The National Highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj is severely damaged in several places, news agency ANI has reported. Meanwhile, the monsoon has so far claimed 187 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority said on Saturday.

-In Dharamshala, a loss of over ₹6 crore has been estimated due to rains only which may increase further as reports are yet to come from many departments. “The monsoon season is on and it has a time span of around 90 days here. We are in the middle of this season now. This year the monsoon began at a right time but as compared to previous years it’s raining a lot. The unplanned constructions are blocking the water flow at several places which is causing trouble," Prem Sagar, a hotelier in Dharamshala said as quoted by ANI.

-He added that the national highway from Dharamshala to Mcleodganj has been damaged at different places in merely thirty days of monsoon season.

-Further adding, he said, "The travel industry has already been facing a bad time for the last three years due to Covid and it may suffer more for the next two years due to bad connectivity now. Severe landslides and flash floods have badly affected the tourism industry. There is over ninety per cent downfall here."

-The tourism industry was recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic and recorded one crore six thousand tourist footfalls in the first half of 2023, but the havoc wreaked by heavy rains and floods during the month of July resulted in negligible tourist footfall and thousands of bookings were cancelled.

-SDM Dharamshala Dharmesh Ramotra said that the road from Dharamshala to McLeodganj has been damaged at many places and caution signboards have been put up by NH authorities. "Another major alternative route of Dharamshala-Mcleodganj, Khada Danda road has also been damaged, due to which traffic has been diverted. Amidst all this, the tourism industry has also been badly affected and very few tourists are coming to Dharamshala," he added.

-With Himachal Pradesh's hotel occupancy rate at almost zero per cent after the recent monsoon fury, the hotel association has announced a 50 per cent discount on room tariffs to woo back tourists and a minister said it was "safe" to travel to the state now.

-The monsoon is a lean tourist season and occupancy rate falls to 30 to 40 per cent but this time hotels are empty. Not only private hotels are offering huge discounts, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has also announced a 50 per cent discount on room rents till September 15.

-According to Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, till now 34 people are missing and 215 people have been injured.

-Further stating, 702 houses have been damaged, besides 7161 houses have been partially damaged in the state. 241 shops have been damaged while 2218 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods.

-The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management has said that so far a loss of 5620.22 crores rupees has been estimated. There have been 72 incidents of landslides in the state besides 52 incidents of flash floods," HPSDMA said. Over 650 roads including three national highways are closed.

-Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, had said that the state has faced the harshest rain and flood disasters in the past 75 years. He also said that the loss incurred by the state due to the rain-induced damages could reach 8,000 crore rupees.

-In another report, officials have told news agency PTI that several houses in Nankhari and Kotgarh areas of Shimla district are at risk of sinking due to incessant rains.

-Heavy rain lashed the Rampur area in Shimla on Friday night, triggering landslides and blocking the Shimla-Kinnaur highway (National Highway 5) at Jeori. The road was opened at the Borni nullah after almost 40 hours.

