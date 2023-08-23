The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall of 115.6 to 204.4 mm at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from 22-24 August. As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in a few places in the Districts of Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Kullu today. Moreover, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is very likely to occur in many places in the hilly state today, the weather department said. Due to landslides and incessant rains, all educational institutions at Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh will remain closed today i.e. on 23 August, an order issued by the Sub Division Magistrate, Dharamshala said as reported by ANI. Moreover, due to the rains, all educational institutions and Anganwadis in Shimla district will be closed on the 23rd and 24th of August. Currently, due to the extremely heavy rainfall, all kinds of traffic has been stopped at chakki mod near Parwanoo for safety reason. To avoid congestion, traffic may be diverted from alternative routes, the traffic police updated. Also Read: Weather update: Red alert issued in Uttarakhand, Bihar, and THESE states today. Check full forecast here

The effect of the monsoon will remain until August 27 in Himachal Pradesh. After that, the weather is expected to be normal, officials added as reported by ANI.

It may be noted that due to the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh from August 13 to August 18, landslides at many places in the state caused a lot of damage, and many people lost their lives.Apart from this, an alert has also been issued regarding visibility. The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority is constantly keeping an eye on the changes due to the weather. Emergency numbers have also been issued in the state to help the people. Machines have been deployed in areas where there is a possibility of landslides or road closures, an official said.

Meanwhile, state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday told ANI that due to heavy rains this year, the state has incurred a 10,000 crore loss due to damages to public and private property. "In the rain-related damages, the state has incurred a loss of 10,000 crore till now. In the rain-related incidents, 348 people have died, 38 people are missing and more than 300 people are injured till now," Jagat Singh Negi said.

(With inputs from ANI)