In Himachal Pradesh, all educational institutes including schools and colleges will remain open today, August 17, said Abhishek Jain, Secretary-Education, State government. He said that the school closure order issued online is fake, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“Order being circulated stating that State govt has declared 17th August as a holiday for schools/colleges in the state is fake. District Magistrates and SDMs are taking the decision as per the situation in their areas," the official said. He added that the District Magistrates and SDMs are taking the decision as per the situation in their districts, the order read. Earlier, an order issued by the Education Department of the Himachal Pradesh government was circulated on the Internet. It stated that all schools and colleges will remain closed in the state today, August 17.

However, all schools and colleges will remain closed in Shimla, the worst-hit area of rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, officials on Wednesday informed that at least 71 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the last three days in Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management, said that due to the incessant rainfall from August 13-15, a total of 71 people have died and that so far, a monetary loss of around ₹7,500 crore has been reported in this year's monsoon season.

"More damages have occurred during August 13,14 and 15 than in July...death toll is 71 and there has been a loss of ₹7,500 crore, this estimate could increase because now people are involved in rescue and relief works and a detailed estimate will take time," Sharma said.

He said that a relocation drive is underway on a massive scale, in which District Magistrates, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and local people are participating.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, as quoted by HT, “Around 100 people are still trapped in Kangra, rescue operation is underway. Another body has been recovered in Shimla. The state has suffered a loss of around ₹10,000 crores. It will take around 1 year for us to redevelop the infrastructure of the state."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast that isolated but heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Himachal Pradesh in the next two days and over Uttarakhand and northeast India in the next 4-5 days.

(With ANI inputs)