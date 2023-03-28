Himachal Pradesh has reported the first case of H3N2 this week. According to the ANI news agency, a two and half month old baby girl from the Dehra subdivision of the Kangra district tested positive for H3N2.

The baby girl is undergoing treatment at Tanda Medical College.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory tract infection caused by 4 distinct Types- Influenza A, B, C, and D belonging to the Orthomyxoviridae family.

Among these types, Influenza A is the most common pathogen for humans.

What is Influenza A (H3N2) Variant Virus:

Influenza A H3N2 variant viruses (also known as “H3N2v" viruses) were detected in people in 2011 in the US.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses that circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally. India every year witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza: one from Jan to March and the other in the post-monsoon season. According to the union health ministry, the cases arising from seasonal influenza are expected to decline from March end.

H3N2 cases in India:

The Centre recently told the parliament that 50% of the respiratory infection cases admitted to hospitals in over two months are of H3N2 influenza.

So far India has reported 1,161 cases of the H3N2 between January 1 and March 20, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar.

State-wise H3N2 cases:

Delhi- 370

Maharashtra- 184

Rajasthan-180

Karnataka-134

Assam-1

Jharkhand-1

Madhya Pradesh-1

Kerala-13

Odisha: 61

H3N2 deaths:

Two persons died of influenza caused by the H3N2 virus in Karnataka and Haryana in March.

An 82-year-old man in Karnataka's Hassan is believed to be the first to die of H3N2. While in Haryana the deceased was 56 years old.

H3N2 symptoms:

The persistent symptoms of the virus are cough, fever, chills, breathlessness, and wheezing. Some patients have also reported nausea, sore throat, body ache, and diarrhoea. These symptoms can persist for about a week.

The H3N2 virus is highly contagious and spreads through coughing, sneezing, and close contact with an infected person.

The infection may be severe for high-risk groups like older adults, younger children, and people who have a weak immune system.

The Union Health Ministry has prescribed Oseltamivir as the drug recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for curing the infection.

The government has stringently said people to avoid antibiotics if any influenza-like symptoms develop.