Himachal reports 1st H3N2 case in 10-week-old baby; Total 1,161 cases in India2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 06:11 AM IST
The Centre recently told the parliament that 50% of the respiratory infection cases admitted to hospitals in over two months are of H3N2 influenza
Himachal Pradesh has reported the first case of H3N2 this week. According to the ANI news agency, a two and half month old baby girl from the Dehra subdivision of the Kangra district tested positive for H3N2.
