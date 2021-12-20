Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has approved revision of pay scales of about 2 lakh employees of the state government from January 1, 2016, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on Monday.

The employees would get salary of January, 2022 payable in February 2022 in revised pay scale, the minister said.

The Information and Public Relations Department said that the state government has already provided about ₹5000 crore to the employees in the form of arrears.

After the revised pay scale, due to higher pay of one lakh five thousand NPS employees, ₹260 crore will be spent by the state government as contribution for six years under the New Pension Scheme, the department said.

The department also informed that it was also decided to increase the salary of contract employees in the meeting.

