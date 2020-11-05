Himachal Road Transport Corporation resumes bus service to Delhi

The Himachal Road and Transport Corporation (HRTC) has resumed the bus services to Delhi after a period of over eight months, from Shimla on Wednesday.

The first bus to the national capital from Shimla departed on Wednesday morning.

The first bus to the national capital from Shimla departed on Wednesday morning.

The Himachal Pradesh Government has already started operating buses to Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttrakhand.

Commuters lauded the state government as many of them were being overcharged by the private bus operators.

Speaking to ANI, Hriday Sharma, a passenger said, "I am really happy that the services have been resumed. Commuters were facing problems amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they were being overcharged. We are scared but everyone should follow COVID-19 guidelines."

The drivers of HRTC are gripped by fear but at the same time, they are happy to get back to their duties.

"We are scared but it's our duty to drive buses so we are doing it. It is a good initiative though, we are following COVID-19 guidelines," said Jiya Lal, a bus driver.

Ramanand Thakur, in-charge of HRTC at ISBT Shimla said, "All the ordinary buses will be sent to Delhi. It is a good initiative that the buses have started operating ahead of the festive season."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.