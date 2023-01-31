In response to the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken a proactive step to mitigate disasters and enhance disaster management response capabilities. On Monday, he issued a directive to develop an advanced warning system to better prepare for future disasters.

A government spokesperson has stated that this decision by the Chief Minister will play a critical role in identifying areas more prone to earthquakes and compiling a comprehensive report of landslide and sinking zones. The creation of an advanced warning system will serve as a major step forward in disaster management and help to reduce the impact of natural disasters on local communities.

In addition to preparation at the institutional and personal levels, the chief minister felt that the response and awareness system needed to be strengthened.

According to the spokesperson, he also gave instructions to improve the assistance being given to the state electricity board through the State Disaster Response Fund and to make the necessary changes to the State Disaster Relief Manual.

Sukhu also ordered that areas more vulnerable to earthquakes be studied and that glaciers be accurately mapped using modern, cutting-edge technology.

Millions of domestic and foreign tourists visit Himachal each year because of its stunning natural scenery, snow-capped Himalayas, and exquisite landscapes. But the mountainous region is also plagued by a never-ending cycle of landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, and other natural catastrophes.

(With inputs from PTI)