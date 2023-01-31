Himachal to have advance disaster warning system to mitigate risk1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:23 AM IST
The creation of an advanced warning system will serve as a major step forward in disaster management and help to reduce the impact of natural disasters on local communities
In response to the land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken a proactive step to mitigate disasters and enhance disaster management response capabilities. On Monday, he issued a directive to develop an advanced warning system to better prepare for future disasters.
