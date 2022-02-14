OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Himachal to reopen all educational institutions, gyms, cinema halls from Feb 17. Details
Listen to this article

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to reopen all educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls from February 17, according to news agency ANI. 

The Himalayan state on Saturday  reported over 400 new Covid cases  taking the infection tally to 2,80,106. It also reported four more deaths.

A 13-year-old boy in Shimla was among the four people who died. One more fatality was reported from Shimla and one each from Kangra and Mandi.

The number of active Covid cases in the state decreased to 3,986 on Saturday from 4,132 on Friday. 

Besides, 551 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stood at 2,72,037.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout