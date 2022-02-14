The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday decided to reopen all educational institutions, gyms and cinema halls from February 17, according to news agency ANI.

The Himalayan state on Saturday reported over 400 new Covid cases taking the infection tally to 2,80,106. It also reported four more deaths.

A 13-year-old boy in Shimla was among the four people who died. One more fatality was reported from Shimla and one each from Kangra and Mandi.

The number of active Covid cases in the state decreased to 3,986 on Saturday from 4,132 on Friday.

Besides, 551 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stood at 2,72,037.

