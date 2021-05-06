Himachal under 10-day 'corona curfew' from tomorrow as Covid-19 infections surge

The curfew will remain in place from 6 am of May 7 to 6 am of May 17

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a 10-day curfew across the state in light of the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases. The curfew will remain in place from 6 am of May 7 to 6 am of May 17.

All offices, except those of essential services, will remain closed.

Entry to the state will be restricted and no one from outside will be permitted to enter without a negative RT-PCR report.

Additionally, the state also canceled the Class 10 exams and said that all students would be promoted.

As many as 3,842 fresh COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths were reported in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, the state health department informed. The total active cases in the state now stand at 25,902.

The country is currently witnessing a devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. As many as 3,82,315 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the country, taking the total active cases to 34,87,229.

