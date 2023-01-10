Himachal weather: Rain and snow likely in next four days

The prolonged dry spell in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in around 20-25% loss to wheat and vegetable crops in rainfed areas as the state received just 0.7 mm rains during January 1-10, registering a deficit of 96%. In December 2022, the rain deficit was nearly 100%.
Speaking to PTI, BR Takhi, Director Agriculture said, “The dry spell has resulted in about 20-25% loss to rabi crops – wheat and vegetables in rainfed areas which accounts for 75% of the cultivable land. However, the losses could be reduced by 10-15% provided the region gets rain or snowfall by January 14-15."
Wheat is being produced in 3.30 lakh hectares in the state and the production target is 6.17 lakh MT (metric tonne), while 82,000 hectares land is proposed to be covered under vegetables with a production target of 17.59 lakh MT.
As a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the state from Tuesday night, the local meteorological (MeT) office has predicted rains or snow in the region over the next four days from January 11 to January14, 2023, as per PTI reports.
Surender Paul, Director of local MeT office, Shimla said that local to moderate snowfall or rain is likely to occur at many places in mid and higher hills from January 11 to 13 and light to moderate rains or snow on January 14.
He further added that heavy rain or snow may occur at isolated places in Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on January 12.
The tourism industry in Shimla is pinning hope on heavy tourist arrival in the queen of hills with MeT predicting snowfall in the state capital. There are possibilities of disruptions of essential services like water and electricity and communications, while the visibility is expected to be low and the possibility of landslides will be higher, the MeT office said.
It also warned of thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in lower and mid hill on January 11. Thunderstorm and lightning are also expected at isolated places over plains and mid hills and heavy rains or snow in mid and higher hills on January 12, the MeT office said as quoted by PTI.
Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures increased marginally across the state and stayed above normal on Tuesday.
Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest in the region with -2.7 degree celsius, while Kusumseri and Kalpa recorded minimum temperatures at -1.9 degree celsius and zero degree celsius, respectively.
