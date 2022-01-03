As winter season reaches its peak, the hilly state Himachal Pradesh saw a record number of vehicles crossing the Atal Tunnel, which is an all-weather 9km road beneath the 13,058-ft high mountain in Rohtang Pass. As per the Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Manav Verma, a total of 7,515 vehicles crossed the tunnel on the first day of 2022.

In these vehicles, around 60,000 people crossed the Atal Tunnel on the first day of the New Year. This is the highest number of vehicles that crossed the Atal Tunnel in a single day since it was inaugurated on October 3, 2020.

The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, was completed in a span of 10 years in 2020.

The horseshoe shaped single-tube, double-lane tunnel has many firsts. It is also the country's first tunnel to have an escape tunnel within the main tunnel because of the topography. This is also the first tunnel to deploy the Rowa flyer technology, which allows engineers to work at inverted levels.

The Atal Tunnel has shortened the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kms and drive time by around seven hours. This is the main reason that people are thronging the area to celebrate the New Year. The tunnel provides all-weather connectivity to remote border areas of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, which otherwise remained cut-off from the rest of the country for about six months during winters.

The tunnel also give a boost to tourism in Lahaul-Spiti, and has created several job opportunities.

