Himachal’s Sissu village shuts doors to tourists for 40 days to protect traditions

Tourist activity in Sissu, one of Himachal Pradesh’s most visited winter destinations, will remain suspended for 40 days starting 20 January, following a decision by the local gram panchayat to protect the area’s religious traditions and cultural practices.

Located in the Lahaul-Spiti district, Sissu has witnessed a surge in winter footfall in recent years. However, village elders, religious bodies and the elected panchayat have jointly agreed to pause all tourism-related activities until 28 February to allow residents to observe sacred winter rituals without disruption.

The decision was formally announced by village authorities and applies to all forms of tourism within panchayat limits. This includes hotels, homestays, sightseeing, adventure sports and recreational activities.

Sacred winter period for locals For the people of Sissu, late January and February mark one of the most spiritually significant phases of the year. The period coincides with key religious observances, including Losar, the Tibetan New Year, and the Halda festival, a unique local ritual symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

Locals believe the presence of outsiders during this time can disturb the spiritual environment required for prayers and ceremonies dedicated to deities such as Raja Ghepan and Goddess Bhoti. As a result, the village traditionally observes what residents describe as a phase of spiritual seclusion, prioritising rituals and community gatherings over commercial activity.

Village representatives have clarified that the move is not intended to discourage tourism permanently, but to prevent the dilution and commercialisation of deeply rooted traditions.

Impact on travel plans All major attractions in and around Sissu — including frozen waterfalls, snow trails and adventure zones — will remain inaccessible during the ban. Activities such as skiing, tube sliding, zip-lining and hot air ballooning have also been halted.

While the Manali–Keylong route via the Atal Tunnel is expected to remain operational depending on weather conditions, travellers will not be permitted to enter Sissu village for leisure purposes.

Other parts of Lahaul-Spiti, including Koksar, Keylong and Yangla, will continue to remain open to visitors.

Enforcement and advisory Local authorities, supported by youth volunteers and women’s groups, are enforcing the closure. Informational notices have been placed at entry points, and travellers are being advised in advance to avoid the village during the restricted period.

Officials have urged visitors to respect local sentiments and refrain from sightseeing, photography or recreational stops in Sissu until the ban is lifted.

Balancing tourism and tradition Since year-round access became possible after the Atal Tunnel opened, Sissu has emerged as a winter tourism hotspot. However, community leaders say the 40-day closure is a reminder that spiritual heritage takes precedence over seasonal tourism trends.

Tourists planning trips to the region are advised to reschedule visits to March onwards, when Sissu is set to reopen after the completion of religious ceremonies.