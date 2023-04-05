Himalayan glacier loss in past 20 years equals weight of 570 million elephants2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 09:42 PM IST
- Study reveals the glacier loss has been most in the Central Himalayas, where the glacial lakes developed most rapidly between 2000 to 2020
Himalayas are losing large chunk of glacial ice. The glacial topography of the young-fold mountains has seen huge change in the past twenty years. For the first time researchers have been able to map the complete extent of mass loss of glaciers in the Himalayas.
