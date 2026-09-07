Nepal’s deadly disaster exposed a Himalayan risk India can’t easily see

Climate writer Hridayesh Joshi said during last week’s webinar that records showed 681 avalanches in the high mountains of Asia over five decades, causing around 3,100 deaths. About 60 of those avalanches occurred in Nepal and India, accounting for roughly 1,400 deaths. “The problem is not only the hazards themselves, but also how these areas are administered and how many people are living in them,” said Joshi.