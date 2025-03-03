Himani Narwal Murder Case LIVE Updates: Family demands death penalty for accused

Himani Narwal Murder Case LIVE Updates: Following the arrest of one accused in connection with the murder case of Congress worker Himani Narwal, the brother of the deceased on Monday demanded the death penalty for the accused.
The body of Himani Narwal was found stuffed in a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1.
As reported by ANI, Haryana Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Congress worker Himani Narwal, authorities confirmed on Monday. Her body was discovered inside a suitcase near a highway in Rohtak on March 1.
In response, the police have established a Special Investigation Task Force (SIT) to investigate the case. Sampla DSP Rajneesh Kumar stated, “An SIT has been formed. Her phone has been recovered. We are using cyber and FSL resources and are exploring all possible angles."
Speaking with ANI, Himani Narwal's brother, Jatin said that the police is yet to reveal the identity of the accused and urged the media not to spread misinformation relating to the death of his sister.
Get all the Himani Narwal Murder Case LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.
Himani Narwal Murder Case Live: Police to hold press conference today
Himani Narwal Murder Case Live: Sampla SHO Bijender Singh said the police will hold a press conference at 11 am today to update the media about the murder case.
Himani Narwal Murder Case Live: Visuals of the accused who is arrested in murder case | Watch
Visuals of the accused who is arrested in Congress worker Himani Narwal murder case.