Himani Narwal murder: A chilling CCTV footage of accused Sachin carrying the big black suitcase with Congress worker Himani Narwal's dead body stuffed in it, through a street, has emerged. The CCTV visuals have been verified by the police, reported PTI.

A mobile shopkeeper from Jhajjar, Sachin - weho claimed to be a "friend" of Congress worker Himani Narwal - was arrested earlier on Monday for allegedly strangling her with a wired mobile charger after a fight at her home in Rohtak and later dumping her body in the suitcase.

The CCTV footage shows Sachin lugging the big black suitcase through the deserted street, possibly wearing a white shirt.

Himan Narwal's Social media Persona The body of the 22-year-old Congress worker Himani Narwal was stuffed in a big black suitcase. Himani Narwal was discovered with mehendi on her hands and a scarf around her neck.

The shocking images were circulated on social media, igniting a political storm. Several leaders, including BJP’s Anil Vij, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, MLA BB Batra, and wrestler-politician Vinesh Phogat, took to X to express their concerns and demand justice.

A glimpse into Himani Narwal's social media presence reveals a vibrant and ambitious young woman who balanced her political aspirations with an active online persona. Her Facebook and Instagram accounts showcased a life of luxury, replete with moments of glamour, including posing with pistols, flaunting designer accessories, and mingling with Bollywood stars, television icons, and prominent political leaders.

According to reports, Himani managed multiple social media accounts—three on Instagram and two on Facebook. These platforms were brimming with videos of her dancing, travelling, and sharing life updates. Himani Narwal's Instagram account, created in 2015, boasted 15,000 followers and garnered significant engagement. Most of her reels attracted 20,000–30,000 views, with some even amassing half a million views.

Himani Narwal’s posts painted the picture of an ambitious young woman deeply involved in politics. She frequently shared snapshots from high-profile events, including walking hand-in-hand with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and posing with prominent Congress leaders such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda. She also appeared alongside former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik.

Her Instagram stories often featured glimpses of her personal life—travelling to tourist destinations like Goa and Kasauli with friends or indulging in everyday activities like salon visits. She occasionally shared family moments, referring to her brother as “Lieutenant Sahib” in the Indian Navy or showcasing a diamond ring she purchased for her grandmother.

Did Sachin Have an Affair with Himani Narwal? According to India Today report, accused Sachin had claimed to have met Himani Narwal via Facebook. He further claimed that he was in a relationship with Himani Narwal.

The report claims that Sachin, who is married with two children, had allegedly have given the Congress worker lakhs of rupees. However, on March 1, Himani Narwal allegedly called him to her house and demanded more money.

However, Mint could not independently identify any post that showed accused Sachin or indicated a relationship or affairt between the two.

Professionally, Himani claimed to have collaborated with brands like Nissan, Hyundai Worldwide, and Mahindra SUV. At the time of her death, she was employed at Omniglobe International while actively pursuing her political career as the District Vice President of Youth Congress (Rohtak Rural).

