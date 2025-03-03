Himani Narwal murder: Shocking details emerge - ‘Friend’ strangled Congress worker, took her jewellery, laptop, scooter

Himani Narwal Murder Case: The Haryana Police on Monday arrested a “friend” of Congress worker Himani Narwal for allegedly strangling her after a fight at her home and later dumping her body in a suitcase. The ‘friend’ has been identified as Sachin, who runs a mobile phone shop in Jhajjar. Shocking details from the day of the murder have emerged as Police investigate the case. The details reveal that Narwal was strangled with a phone charger. Further, Sachin also took her scooter, laptop, and jewellery after murdering her.

On Sunday, the Congress worker's mother had alleged that a Congress party worker was involved in murdering her daughter. “My daughter sacrificed a lot for the Congress, and party members used to visit our home. Some people in the party might be involved in the murder, as they may have felt threatened by Himani’s rising political career,” the victim’s mother, Savita, said.

However, on Monday, after the Haryana Police arrested Sachin, shocking details of the day of the murder emerged.

Congress Worker Himani Narwal Murder Case: Here's What Happened Additional DGP K K Rao informed us on Monday that the accused, Sachin, was arrested in Delhi. Rao further added that it was a murder with few clues.

“When the body was found, we set up eight teams, including an SIT. Our priority was to identify the victim when her body was found. When the family identified her, the police conducted swift investigations to trace the accused.

Accused Sachin Knew Himani Via Social Media “For the past one-and-a-half years, the accused has been in contact with the woman through social media and also used to visit her home. The woman (Himani Narwal) used to live alone in Vijay Nagar. On February 27, the accused visited her home, and they had an argument,” Additional DGP K K Rao said on Monday.

Sachin Strangled Himani with a Phone Charger According to police, accused Sachin strangled Congress worker Himani Narwal with a wired mobile phone charger, killing her on the spot.

The top cop also informed that after strangling Himani Narwal, accused Sachin took her jewellery, laptop, and ring and rode her scooter to Jhajjar to hide these items in his shop there.

The same night, he stuffed her body in a black suitcase and got into an autorickshaw with the bag, as well as a quilt that had blood stains on it.

Accused Sachin got down near Sampla bus stand to waylay the investigation, Rao said. Once the autorickshaw left, he dumped the suitcase and left.

Rao said the reason why the fight occurred between the two would come out during the police remand.

Congress Reacts to Himani Narwal's Murder Some Congress party members said Himani was a dedicated party worker and also participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Pictures of her with Gandhi making rounds on social media bear this out.

Congress MLA from Rohtak B B Batra said Himani was a "very good and active" worker and used to attend party programmes. "Those who have committed the crime should be severely punished," Batra said.

Himani Narwal's Family Demands Death Penalty for Accused Earlier, Himani Narwal's family refused to cremate her body until the killers were arrested, with her mother, Savita, demanding capital punishment for the guilty.

“I want capital punishment for killers of my daughter,” Savita told PTI Videos in Rohtak.

Her mother had alleged on Sunday that some of her colleagues envied her swift rise in the party.

“I spoke to her last on February 27. She said she would be busy with a party programme the next day, but later her phone was found switched off. Till the time my daughter does not get justice, we won't cremate her,” Savita said.

A Haryana Congress leader said Himani Narwal was pursuing a law degree.