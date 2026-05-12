Himanta Biswa Sarma Oath-Taking LIVE: BJP leader to take oath for 2nd consecutive term, Sergio Gor in attendance

Assam Chief Minister-designate Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath of the office for a second consecutive term on May 12. Ahead of his swearing-in ceremony, Himanta Sarma cought Maa Kamakhya's blessings for “peace, progress and prosperity”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will be attending Himanta Biswa Sarma's oath-taking. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, too, will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government. Stay tuned for Himanta Biswa Sarma's Oath-Taking Ceremony LIVE Updates.

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Four MLAs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – Rameswar Teli,Atul Bora, Charan Boro and Ajanta Neog – will also be sworn in at the function. Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Himanta Biswa Sarma and four other legislators at the Veterinary Field in Khanapara area at 11:40 am.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Oath-Taking LIVE 10:22 am: Who's attending the oath ceremony?

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Assam government is scheduled to take place at 11:40 am. The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Union ministers, and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from several NDA-ruled states. US Ambassador Sergio Gor will also attend the oath-taking ceremony.

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10:20 am: Aenior BJP leader and MLA Ranjit Das has been named the candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

10:10 am: Who will take oath of office today?

Along with Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rameswar Teli, Atul Bora, Charan Boro, and Ajanta Neog will take oath as ministers in Assam Cabinet today.