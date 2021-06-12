Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will today meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to news agency ANI. Sarma reached Nagpur late last evening. In a tweet, Sarma informed that he visited Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti, Nagpur. "Blessed to have paid my homage to @RSSorg founding Sarsanghchalak Parampujyaniya Dr KB Hedgewar at his Smriti Mandir. Also paid respect to 2nd Sarsanghchalak Parampujyaniya Sri MS Golwalkar at his Smriti Chinha. Humbled," the chief minister said.

BJP's most powerful person in northeast took over as chief minister on May 10. He replaced Sarbananda Sonowal, who served as CM from 2016 to 2019.

Reports suggest that the RSS has worked for decades in states like Assam and West Bengal. And it is for that reason, the BJP has succeeded in gaining ground in the region where it had very few supporters. In Assam, the BJP returned to power for the second time while in Bengal, its numbers increased from 3 in 2016 to 77 in 2021.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is hailed for BJP's victory in Assam. It is said that it was Sarma who tilted the sentiment in favour of BJP despite massive protest against it over CAA. Sarma is resolute on CAA and has urged the Supreme Court to allow re-verification of the final list.

