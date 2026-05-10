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Himanta Biswa Sarma set to be Assam chief minister — only non-Congress CM to assume office two times in a row

The new government will take oath on Tuesday, 12 May at the Khanapara veterinary college in the presence of the PM, Union ministers and other top diginitaries.

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Updated10 May 2026, 01:49 PM IST
Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma being felicitated by Union Minister JP Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP president Dilip Saikia, AGP president Atul Bora and others after being elected leader of the NDA Legislature Party in Assam at the BJP party office in Guwahati on Sunday.
Senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma being felicitated by Union Minister JP Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP president Dilip Saikia, AGP president Atul Bora and others after being elected leader of the NDA Legislature Party in Assam at the BJP party office in Guwahati on Sunday.(@himantabiswa X/ANI Photo)
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Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was elected as the leader of the BJP-led NDA in the Assam Assembly on Sunday, is set to become the state's chief minister for the second consecutive term.

When it comes to power on 12 May, it will be the third successive NDA government in Assam — the saffron party-led government first assumed power in 2016 and was then headed by Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Eight BJP legislators, including ministers in the outgoing government – Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Ajanta Neog, Ashok Singhal and Pijush Hazarika – proposed the name of Sarma as its legislature party leader, JP Nadda reportedly said.

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BJP's partners in the alliance — Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) — also supported Sarma's nomination, which led to his unanimous election as the NDA leader, according to news agency PTI. Assam BJP's legislature party met in Guwahati earlier today to elect its leader, with the alliance partners joining soon after.

Sarma stakes claim

After electing Sarma as their leader in the state Assembly, NDA leaders met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and staked claim to form the government on Sunday.

Union Minister J P Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, appointed as BJP's central observer and co-observer respectively, also went to Lok Bhavan along with Sarma and other NDA leaders.

"The NDA leaders submitted their claim to form the government. The Governor has received their application, signed by all the three constituent parties," he reportedly said.

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The NDA had secured a two-thirds majority in the Assembly polls. The BJP bagged 82 seats, while its allies AGP and BPF won 10 each, in the 126-member House.

Swearing-in on Tuesday

The new government will take oath on May 12 at the Khanapara veterinary college in the presence of the PM, Union ministers, NDA leaders and other top dignitaries.

"On May 12, the NDA Council of Ministers will take oath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I request the people of Assam to continue blessing us in the future as well. We aim to take Assam forward and make it one of the most developed states in the country. I express my gratitude to Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia," Sarma was quoted by PTI as saying.

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Sarma, who first became chief minister in 2021, is also set to make history by becoming the only non-Congress CM to assume office for two successive terms.

He assured that the government will focus on development work over the next five years.

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