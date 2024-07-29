Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Himanta Biswa Sarma's big announcement: Assam govt to end VIP culture, serve only veg food in every govt programme

Himanta Biswa Sarma's big announcement: Assam govt to end VIP culture, serve only veg food in every govt programme

Livemint

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement while speaking in District Commissioners' Conference in Guwahati.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government will end the VIP culture.

Biswa Sarma made the announcement while speaking at the District Commissioners' Conference (DCC) in Guhahati.

“Our government will end the VIP culture. We are cutting down on vehicles and barricades related to the Chief Minister's security," said Sarma in a post on X.

The Assam CM further added, “From now on, only vegetarian and satvik food will be served in every government programme."

﻿“My instruction to all officials is clear-no unnecessary splurge for Govt functions. We have to phase out earlier VIP protocols and align our governance to what people appreciate. Only a simple veg meal is to be served at all official meetings. This rule shall not apply to state guests," said Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the conference, Sarma said that creation of sub-districts is a vital policy to decentralise administration. “FromOctober 2, 2024 the sub-district model will come into force."

The Chief Minister said that to boost productivity, generate employment and drive growth, they need to determine each district's contribution to Assam's GDP so they can act as Centres of Growth. “We'll publish a district GDP report from next year alongside State GDP report."

What Assam CM said in DCC

• DCs should expedite work on health, education and Anganwadi Centres as they hold immense potential for development.

• DCs should frequently hold meetings with Guardian Ministers, preferably every week or on a fortnight basis.

• DCs have been asked to keep Govt functions simple and solemn. Only Veg food must be served in all govt functions or whenever there is a visit of Chief Minister or Ministers.

• In case of Chief Minister's visit to districts, the cavalcade should not consist more than 10 cars, including that of DC and SP.

• DCs should visit residences of achievers in their district.

