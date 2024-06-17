Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced to end VIP Culture in bill payment and said that all government officers, ministers will have to pay their own bills from 1 July

To end VIP Culture in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced scrapping the free electricity facility to ministers and public servants. After the announcement, all public servants and ministers, including CM Sarma, would be required to pay their own electricity bills.

While sharing the announcement on social media platform X, Himanta Biswa Sarma volunteered to set an example for the rest of ministers and public servants by being the first one to pay their power bills on 1 July.

"We are ending the #VIPCulture rule of paying electricity bills of Government officials using tax payer money. Myself and the Chief Secretary will set an example and start paying our power bills from July 1 onwards," wrote Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.

The new rule ending VIP culture for public servants in power bill payment would help the electricity board to reduce its losses. Hence, all public servants, government officials, employees, and ministers will pay their own bills from 1 July, said Assam CM in the video shared along with the X post.

The Assam CM further added that the government is explaining that they have launched a program to automatically disconnect electricity at all government offices, except for CM Secretariat, Home, and Finance Departments, at 8 PM.

The initiative has been already implemented in 8,000 government offices, schools, and other institutions throughout the state.

"Our aim is to gradually move all Govt establishments to solar power and we are exploring beginning this work from our Medical Colleges and Universities across the State," Assam CM added.

Janata Bhawan Solar Project The Assam CM on Sunday also launched the Janata Bhawan Solar Project during a ceremony at the state Secretariat Complex. Under the project, the state government would further promote the use of renewable energy. Under the practice, the government would feature a 2.5 MW capacity grid-connected solar PV system installed on rooftops and ground surfaces.

The Janata Bhawan Solar Project would yield an average of 3 lakh units of electricity per month. The investment worth ₹12.56 crore made under the project is expected to be recovered within four years.

With the implementation of the project, Assam Secretariat Complex became India's first-ever civil secretariat to rely entirely on solar-generated electricity for daily consumption.

