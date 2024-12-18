A heated exchange in Rajya Sabha involved AAP MP Sanjay Singh and BJP's JP Nadda, where he lashed out at the BJP leader for allegedly referring to UP and Bihar residents as ‘Rohingyas’

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed a heated exchange of words between AAP MP Sanjay Singh and BJP leaders JP Nadda and Bhupender Yadav over the issue of illegal immigrants.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader Singh criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party National President, BJP Nadda, for calling people of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Purvanchal ‘Rohingyas’. Singh furiously replied to Nadda's claims and questioned him “How he dared calling brothers from UP, Bihar in Delhi as Rohingyas" (Himmat kaise hui 40-40 saal se Dilli mein reh rahe UP, BIhar, Purvanchal, ke bhaiyon ko Rohingya kehne ki)

Later in the day, Sanjay Singh again reiterated his stance on the matter and said that he will raise his voice if the names of people from Purvanchal are removed.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Singh said, “If you will call the people of UP and Bihar as Rohingyas, who have been living here for 40-50 years if you want to remove their names from the voter list, then would I not raise my voice? Will we tolerate it if the BJP National President calls them Bangladeshi and Rohingya? We will fight against those who will insult the people of UP, Bihar and Purvanchal."

What did JP Nadda say in Rajya Sabha? Earlier during the Rajya Sabha session, JP Nadda had said that the requests made by BJP over the deletion of names is an attempt to find out the presence of “Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and infiltrators". The movie will test if AAP is in power only with their votes, reported ANI.

JP Nadda's remark received sharp criticism from AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on social media. He also said that the BJP President's remarks will prove to be "very costly" to the party in upcoming Delhi assembly polls.