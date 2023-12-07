Hindalco backs aluminium industry's new greenhouse-gas initiative
Hindalco Industries, an aluminium manufacturer, has decided to back the new greenhouse gas (GHG) initiative of the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) and urged others to join it. The initiative was launched at the United Nations' Climate Change Conference (COP28), with 13 signatories committing to transparently and publicly tracking GHG reductions of all its member companies.