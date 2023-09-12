Hindenburg Case: SEBI concealed 2014 DRI alert on Adani Group manipulations, says petitioner2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:34 PM IST
SEBI allegedly concealed information about Adani's money siphoning, says petitioner in Hindenburg case before Supreme Court.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has concealed a January 2014 DRI alert about Adani having siphoned off the money and invested it in Adani-listed companies through entities based in Dubai and Mauritius, one of the petitioners in the Hindenburg matter told the Supreme Court of India.