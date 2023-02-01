Gautam Adani, with an estimated net worth of $84.4 billion, earlier became the 11th richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That represents a sharp decline from the estimated $121 billion fortune the chairman of the Adani Group had at the start of the year, which put Adani in third place, behind LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.