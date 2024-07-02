Hindenburg gets letter from Indian regulator about Adani short bet

ADANI-INDIA/HINDENBURG-SEBI (UPDATE 2):UPD

Reuters
First Published2 Jul 2024
Hindenburg gets letter from Indian regulator about Adani short bet
Hindenburg gets letter from Indian regulator about Adani short bet

(Rewrites throughout with new details from Hindenburg letter)

By Urvi Dugar and Shankar Ramakrishnan

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S-based short-seller Hindenburg Research said on Monday India's securities regulator had sent it a letter outlining suspected violations over its short bet against Adani Group last year and revealed it may "barely come out above breakeven" on its trade.

Hindenburg also said Kotak Bank, an Indian firm, created and oversaw an offshore fund structure that was used by its "investor partner" to bet against the conglomerate, providing new details of trades that have puzzled investors.

The short-seller said it made $4.1 million in gross revenue through "gains related to Adani shorts from that investor relationship" and just $31,000 through its short position of Adani's U.S. bonds. It did not name the investor.

Characterizing the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) "show cause" notice as attempted intimidation, Hindenburg wrote that the regulator had made the "nebulous allegation" that Hindenburg's report contained misrepresentations and inaccurate statements meant to mislead readers.

"In our view, SEBI has neglected its responsibility, seemingly doing more to protect those perpetrating fraud than to protect the investors being victimized by it," Hindenburg said.

SEBI, Adani Enterprises and Kotak did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside working hours.

SEBI has also been probing Adani, but India's top court has given it till August 14 to complete its investigation.

The disclosure of the SEBI notice adds a new twist in the saga unleashed last year when Hindenburg, founded by Nathan Anderson, alleged improper business dealings by Adani.

The group, which refuted the allegations, suffered a loss of as much as $150 billion in combined market value after the report, but has since rebounded. Hindenburg's response also sheds some new light on the mechanics of its trade, the details of which had intrigued other investors because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there.

"It was a tiny position," it said. "But, to date, our research on Adani is by far the work we are most proud of."

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru and Juby Babu in Mexico City; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Stephen Coates)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaHindenburg gets letter from Indian regulator about Adani short bet

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.90
10:28 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

Tata Steel

174.10
10:27 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.06%)

Wipro

527.25
10:25 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (2.4%)

ICICI Bank

1,212.15
10:18 AM | 1 JUL 2024
12.35 (1.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,307.80
10:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
208.25 (9.92%)

Mahanagar Gas

1,746.20
10:29 AM | 1 JUL 2024
149.45 (9.36%)

Chalet Hotels

873.20
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
71 (8.85%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,126.65
09:59 AM | 1 JUL 2024
90.85 (8.77%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue