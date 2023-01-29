Hindenburg reached conclusion, SEBI couldn’t: Mahua Moitra claims her letters were used for Adani investigation1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 07:52 PM IST
- Moitra had often questioned the Adani Group on social media platforms regarding their projects, source of income, and share prices
As the Hindenburg-Adani drama gains more heat, TMC leader Mahua Moitra claimed that Hindenburg has used her letters as part of their investigative work.
