Hindenburg report: Australian securities regulator ASIC reviewing allegations against Adani Group

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 07:55 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
The Adani conglomerate runs the Carmichael coal mine and the North Queensland Export Terminal port in Abbot Point in Australia. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)Premium
The Adani conglomerate runs the Carmichael coal mine and the North Queensland Export Terminal port in Abbot Point in Australia. Photographer: Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

‘ASIC will review the allegations against Adani and determine whether further inquiries are warranted,’ said a spokesman.

“This information is critical to the integrity of Adani’s business, as it indicates whether the company is round-tripping turnover, laundering illicit funds, or using cash to manipulate its stock," Anderson wrote.

In a statement, the Adani Group said that the Hindenburg report shows transactions with Adani's Australian firms in a “misleading" manner with the explicit intent of damaging the Adani Group's reputation in order to make money by shorting shares of Adani Group companies.

"All our businesses are Australian companies that comply with Australian corporations and securities legislation," the statement said.

On January 31, despite minimal interest from individual investors, a critical $2.5 billion share offering for the Adani Group was completely subscribed with involvement from overseas institutional investors and corporate funds.

Only two of the 20-odd companies Hindenburg has targeted in research reports since 2017 have actually sued it for defamation. According to Reuters, both of those lawsuits—one from the Chinese real estate company Yangtze River Port and Logistics and the other from the Bollywood film studio Eros International—were dismissed in 2019. The report comes as Adani is reportedly considering suing Hindenburg in the US.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
