Only two of the 20-odd companies Hindenburg has targeted in research reports since 2017 have actually sued it for defamation. According to Reuters, both of those lawsuits—one from the Chinese real estate company Yangtze River Port and Logistics and the other from the Bollywood film studio Eros International—were dismissed in 2019. The report comes as Adani is reportedly considering suing Hindenburg in the US.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}