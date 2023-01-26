Hindenburg Research: All you need to know about US-based research team that shorted Adani Group stock3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:15 PM IST
Hindenburg Research, investment research firm published a report on Adani Group, headed by Gautam Adani, on Wednesday said that it is presenting evidence that the Group has engaged in a 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'
India and Asia's richest Gautam Adani's net worth plunged significantly in just a day after a sharp fall in bonds and stocks of the seven listed Adani group companies that fell between 3% and 7% yesterday after Hindenburg Research, published a report on Adani Group, stating that it is presenting evidence that the Group has engaged in a 'brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.'
