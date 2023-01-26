"Among dozens of other issues, we pointed out that Nikola’s “In Motion" promotional video for its Nikola One semi was nothing more than the truck being rolled down a hill in the Utah desert, a claim the company later admitted. Nikola Founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton promptly resigned from the company. The story garnered attention from mainstream international media, featured in the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNN, Barron’s and CNBC, among others. Both the SEC and DOJ are reported to have investigations into the company following the report," it said.