Hindenburg Research says if Adani Group files lawsuit it will demand company documents3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 07:35 PM IST
- Hindenburg Research says it fully stands by their report on the Adani Group
- The research firm has accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens
Hours after Adani Group hit back on Thursday, saying it is evaluating "remedial and punitive action" under US and Indian laws against Hindenburg Research, the short-seller said it fully stands by the report on the Indian conglomerate and believes any legal action taken against them would be meritless.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×