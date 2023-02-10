Gautam Adani has hired one of the most expensive law firms in the US to fight back against Amercia-based short-seller Hindenburg Research which has put charges of fraud and market manipulation on the conglomerate. According to a report by the Financial Times, Wachtell was approached by the Adani Group ’s lawyers at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas firm. Cyril Shroff leads the Indian-based firm, and as per the FT, Shroff's daughter is married to the oldest son of Gautam Adani.

Here's all you need to know about Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz--Wall Street’s fiercest law firm:

History:

Wachtell Lipton was founded in 1965 by a small group of lawyers in New York. Herb Wachtell, Martin Lipton, Leonard Rosen and George Katz, former colleagues at NYU, founded this firm. The firm has built a reputation for taking on complex corporate governance cases.

The law firm claims to have experience in the fields of- mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments, takeovers and takeover defense, shareholder activism, corporate and securities law and corporate governance. It has a track record of original and groundbreaking solutions and innovations that have had a dramatic impact on business and law.

Company's size:

According to a LinkedIn bio of the company, between 500 and 1,000 employees are working for the Wachtell law firm.

Wachtell, Twitter and Elon Musk's $44-billion deal:

Twitter Inc had hired Wachtell when it prepared to sue Elon Musk and force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Wachtell was earlier part of a team that represented Musk and Tesla Inc's board in a lawsuit brought by Tesla shareholders over the electric vehicle maker's $2.6 billion acquisition of solar panel maker SolarCity. Court documents show Musk's Wachtell lawyers left the litigation in 2019. Wachtell was also among the legal advisers on Musk’s plan to take Tesla private in 2018.

Litigation practices:

Wachtell says that it has played a central role in high stakes and high profile matters generally, including litigation related to the tragic events of 9/11, as well as the US financial crisis.

1. Takeover and Merger Litigation

Litigated the Revlon, Household, and other cases in the 1980s that set the doctrinal framework for all subsequent deal litigation. Other leading merger cases the firm has litigated include Paramount Communications, Inc. v. Time, Inc.; Paramount Communications, Inc. v. QVC Network, Inc.; and IBP, Inc. v. Tyson Foods.

Lipton was the creator of the “poison pill", which is a type of defensive tactic used by a corporation’s board of directors against a hostile takeover. It’s formally referred to as a shareholder rights plan.

2. Commercial and Securities Litigation

The company represented National Australia Bank in the landmark 'Morrison case', in which the United States Supreme Court held that Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act and SEC Rule 10b-5 apply only to purchases and sales of securities in the US.

The company successfully defended Goldman Sachs in Baker v. Goldman Sachs, a five-week jury trial in which co-founders of a speech-recognition software company, Dragon Systems, were challenging Goldman’s investment banking advice and seeking over half a billion dollars in damages.

Following the tragic events of 9/11, Wachtell represented the leaseholder of the World Trade Center in two jury trials with its property insurers that ultimately helped it secure enough money to rebuild the site.

3. Bankruptcy and Restructuring Litigation

Wachtell represented JPMorgan Chase in the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, where the firm obtained summary judgment dismissing $8.6 billion of estate claims.

In the General Motors bankruptcy, Wachtell defended the bank at trial from fraudulent transfer claims seeking $1.5 billion.

4. White-Collar and Regulatory Enforcement

The law firm is known to represent boards, audit committees, and special committees charged with conducting special investigations in response to whistleblowers or governmental inquiries.

Recognition

In March 2021, Wachtell was recognised with the Top Firm award in the Covid-19 Response category and also received an Honorable Mention in the Training & Mentorship category by the Yale Law Women’s Top Firms for Gender Equity & Family Friendliness Report.

In 2020, the company was recognised among the Top Firms for Inclusion Initiatives. In 2018, in the same report, it received category honors for Leadership & Promotions.

In 2020, Wachtell was recognized by the Diversity & Flexibility Alliance for being one of 46 firms that had 50% or more women in their 2020 new partner classes.

In 2018 the American Law 100 ranked Wachtell Lipton as the number 1 in Profit Per Equity Partner (PPP), being 6,530,000$.