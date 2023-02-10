Hindenburg row: All about Wachtell, Adani's new legal firm that represented Twitter in Elon Musk's $44-bn deal
- Wachtell was founded in 1965 by a small group of lawyers in New York
- The firm has built a reputation for taking on complex corporate governance cases
Gautam Adani has hired one of the most expensive law firms in the US to fight back against Amercia-based short-seller Hindenburg Research which has put charges of fraud and market manipulation on the conglomerate. According to a report by the Financial Times, Wachtell was approached by the Adani Group’s lawyers at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas firm. Cyril Shroff leads the Indian-based firm, and as per the FT, Shroff's daughter is married to the oldest son of Gautam Adani.
