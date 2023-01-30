Hindenburg-Adani row: CPI(M) demands high level probe2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 10:11 AM IST
- CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has also asked that Supreme Court should monitor the report
- Adani Group issued a detailed riposte to a Hindenburg Research report on Sunday
Among the list of opposition parties, CPI(M) has joined the list demanding a high-level enquiry into charges of alleged irregularities made by a US-based investment research firm against the Adani Group.
